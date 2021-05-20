$5.80 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $5.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.33 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

