$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report $50.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $202.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $235.88 million to $303.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

