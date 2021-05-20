512,392 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 512,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.30% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.