54,268 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $172.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $99.28 and a 12-month high of $178.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.