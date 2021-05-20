$55.57 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce $55.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $289.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $289.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TLS opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Telos by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telos by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

