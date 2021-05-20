55,229 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. KeyCorp accounts for 2.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 83,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,842. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.