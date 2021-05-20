5,719 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $517.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

