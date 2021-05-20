5,719 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $517.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
