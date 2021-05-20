57,450 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

LPRO opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.