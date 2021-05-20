57,734 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 7.5% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.