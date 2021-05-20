$706.96 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $706.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.30 million and the lowest is $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $462.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

