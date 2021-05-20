$786.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report sales of $786.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $732.65 million to $840.57 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:CBT opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

