79,150 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE GE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 200,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,197,914. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.