87,085 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alcoa by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

NYSE AA opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.