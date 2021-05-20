8,853,336 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,853,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,182,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.62% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. 53,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

