8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0031 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $973,186.81 and $17,216.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002065 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

