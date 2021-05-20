$91.59 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $91.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $363.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

