93,313 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 5,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

