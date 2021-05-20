Aavegotchi Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $49.19 million and $41.56 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 44,453,487 coins and its circulating supply is 40,973,524 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

