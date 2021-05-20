Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

