Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.16. 16,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

