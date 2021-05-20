Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.