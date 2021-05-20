Abitshadow Token Reaches Market Cap of $43,000.91 (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 216.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $43,000.91 and $714.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00432338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00225995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00999778 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com . Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here

