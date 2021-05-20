Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

