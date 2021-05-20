Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $46.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,518 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

