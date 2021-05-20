Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

