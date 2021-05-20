ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.59 million.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,162. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

