ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 7.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20. 1,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

