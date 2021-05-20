ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

