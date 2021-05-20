Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Truist raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 5,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

