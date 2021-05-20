Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $21.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.75 million to $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $125.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

ADMS opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $207.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

