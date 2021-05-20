adbank (ADB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57,333.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $57,333.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

