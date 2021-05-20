AdEx Network Price Down 24% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $95.90 million and $1.87 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,943,417 coins and its circulating supply is 119,800,940 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

