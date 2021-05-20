Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. 615,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,724,523. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

