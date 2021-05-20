Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

