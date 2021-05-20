Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CVE ADZN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.08. 122,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,736. The stock has a market cap of C$141.58 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. Adventus Mining has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

