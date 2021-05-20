Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.49. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 2,228,152 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

