Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFYA stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

