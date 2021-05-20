Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.23

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 11997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.