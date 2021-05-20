Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.56.
Shares of AEM stock traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$88.70. 443,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,190. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.94.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
