Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $86,071.66 and approximately $251.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.