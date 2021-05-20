Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Hits $125.35 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $125.35 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,827.48 or 1.01025519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.11 or 0.01345586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00551517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00342078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00128578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005198 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

