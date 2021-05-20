AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.42 or 0.09681368 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,410,492 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

