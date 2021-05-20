Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $298.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

