Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

