Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.