Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

ABNB stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

