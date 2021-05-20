Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Truist Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Airbnb stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.76. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

