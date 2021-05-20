Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

