Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $200.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

