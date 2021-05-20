AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,519. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $250.91 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average of $355.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

